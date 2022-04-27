A few days back, there were some reports on how our former rulers misused their powers and took out the gifts they had initially deposited in the Toshakhana. The gist of the news report was that from earlier rulers to the present ones, no one left precious gifts in the Toshakhana and that the gift repository had been depleted of all its valuable gifts.
There is a million-dollar question: has any other ruler besides Imran Khan also sold these gifts in the public market? (This fact has now been confirmed by Imran Khan). Or does this singular but dubious distinction only belong to former prime minister Imran Khan?
Akbar Jan Marwat
Islamabad
