Against corruption

Corruption is the biggest hindrance to any country’s way of progress. We are witnessing an invariable prevalence of corruption in almost every institution in this country. Corrupt practices are eating away at moral ethics in our country. Given its prevalence, it is surprising that so little attention has been given to its role and effects within the developing political situation. It is something that should be resolved on a priority basis.

People in this country are obsessed with only the financial form of corruption and are unsure of other forms. Every form of corruption is hitting this country differently. Negligence is also a form of corruption that can be seen starkly in every country’s department. The issue of negligence in education institutions is eating away at our future. In rural areas, there are crumbling structures of schools with unpaved walls and no chairs. The authorities concerned need to pay attention to these pressing issues.

Zain ul Abideen

Khushab