The worst is yet to come?

This refers to the article, ‘Today’s Imran Khan supporter’ (April 26) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer has discussed the current political situation and cautioned the government not to take Imran Khan lightly. He has rightly drawn the government’s attention to the counter-offensive that Imran Khan uses to attract people and get them to support him. Imran has conducted impressive power shows that have never been witnessed in the past.

The present government cannot be called ‘ill-prepared’ because no one could have predicted this counter-narrative. PTI supporters are quite charged. The government should follow democratic principles as a slight mishandling of the situation can take us to further destruction and destabilisation. The government should not forget that a majority of cabinet ministers are on bail, and this narrative of the PTI has been well received by people. The situation calls for a proper strategy that is devoid of using force to avoid any untoward situations like the Tiananmen Square protests.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi