Ministry vows to complete KCCDZ

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMa) on Tuesday discussed $3.8 billion Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) project With China Road And Bridge Corporation (CRBC), saying the project would uplift lifestyle of people of Karachi and generate employment opportunities.

CRBC elaborated the operation and significance of the project the federal minister Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and talked over policy demands from the government.

Subzwari showed interest over the project’s importance that would uplift the lifestyle of people of Karachi and would generate numerous employment opportunities. “MoMa will not lose a single day, and we will do everything that is required immediately.”

According to the statement from the ministry, CRBC also showed its concern over delayed response for past three years, hampering implementation of the project.