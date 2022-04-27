Bank Alfalah Q1 profit up 45pc

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) reported 45 percent growth in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, showing an increase in its revenue.

The bank declared a profit after tax of Rs5.019 billion, showing a double digit growth of 45 percent year-on-year (YoY) that translated into an earnings per share (EPS) of Rs2.82 (SPLY: Rs1.95).

According to the bank, it’s one of the highest growths in the bank’s net profit for Q1 across the industry. During the period under review, the bank’s revenue increased by 31.9 percent, backed by strong net interest income and non-interest income growth.

The bank reported non-markup expenses 21.6 percent higher as compared to the same period last year. The surge was driven by full year impact of new branches opened last year along with expenses attributable to new initiatives, the bank said.

The bank’s quarter end deposit footing stood at Rs1.178 trillion at the end of Q1’22, with YoY growth of 29.0 percent, compared to Q1’21.

The current and savings accounts achieved YoY growth of 31.0 percent and 35.6 percent respectively. Its CASA mix noted an increment to 80.6 percent versus 78.2 percent SPLY. The bank grew loans by 17.3 percent YoY.