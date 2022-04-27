PPL donates ambulances to BHUs

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has handed over two fully equipped ambulances for Basic Health Units (BHUs) at Taluka Thana Bula Khan, District Jamshoro, Sindh at a cost of over Rs10 million, The News learnt on Tuesday.

The ambulances include emergency basic life support medical equipment to benefit the local communities and assist in emergency transportation of critically-ill patients, including expecting women.

PPL representatives presented the ambulances to deputy commissioner of Jamshoro, Captain (Rtd) Fariduddin Mustafa for BHUs Sari and Mole in a ceremony held at deputy commissioner secretariat Jamshoro.

Representatives of district health and information departments and PPL’s management and staff were present on the occasion.

PPL informed that the social welfare committee of Malir Block had approved four schemes under the social welfare obligation funds of Rs30 million. Besides the ambulances, it also included water bore and distribution network at village Ilyas Shodo to Rahoo Shodo, solar-based water well, and distribution network at village Soomar Karrani, union council Sari.