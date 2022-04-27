‘Economic revival top agenda’

LAHORE: Economic revival is the top most agenda of new government, which would amicably be met be developing small and medium enterprises (SME) sector across the country, federal minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood said on Tuesday.

He said this in response to a briefing given by Hashim Raza, chief executive officer of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on SME Policy.

Mahmood assured to focus special attention on SME development for creating massive employment opportunities and enhancing Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the country.

He applauded SMEDA services in sustainable growth of SMEs, while assured to strengthen the authority further to come up to aspirations of SMEs and meet development goals set in the SME policy.

He was confident that new SME policy would encourage youth and particularly women to explore their business potential by creating an environment where new businesses can be set-up and flourished.

Speaking on the occasion, Hashim Raza informed that the SME Policy included foolproof measure to ensure no objection certificate (NOC) regime for startups, easy financing through risk-based assessment model, e-inspection portal, and incubation framework for enterprises.

Besides other facilitating initiatives, the policy had ensured to allocate 4200 acre land for establishment of SMEs on plug and play model, which would create more jobs, he informed.