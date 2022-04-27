Lahore: Keeping distance from political bickering, government’s economic team is busy with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and in arranging fuels needed for power generation, but confusion persists that does not bode well for the economy.

We must strive for self-reliance. No outside force would come to save us. There are not many friendly countries left that would come to our rescue.

This is time for belt tightening. The entourage of the prime minister might bear their expenses for the visit to Saudi Arabia, but a lot of foreign exchange would still be consumed.

The PM should have planned his visit on a routine commercial flight instead of using a special plane.

It may be the prerogative of the PM, but time has come when such luxuries should stop. Pakistan needs to save every penny. There should be real austerity.

Our economy is extremely bruised. Every citizen must play their role in moving ahead. The ruling elite should lead by example.

We must review our import regime. We must ban import of all consumptive items. With the economy in bad shape we do not need imported cars. We do not need even luxury cars being produced in the country as these are mainly assembled from imported parts that consume huge foreign exchange.

We do not need imported juices, imported processed milk and numerous food items used by our elite. We do not need dog or cat food consumed by only one percent of the pets in the country. We do not need imported cosmetics or imported clothing.

We are starved of resources. Our elite have tonnes of money that they spend on imported items. They must use what is made in Pakistan.

We are fighting a war against poverty. The rich should contribute to the national exchequer corresponding to their wealth. This is the time for corporate social responsibility.

We must not waste subsidies on those that seek alms, who have no self-respect. There are more deserving families that do not show their plight and remain without any assistance while those that seek help get it from more than one source.

The philanthropic spirit so visible in our country during the fasting month is unstructured. Seths enjoy distributing rations in the open to anyone who seeks it.

This way six members of one family might get six ration packages and many deserving that feel insulted in getting this charity are deprived.

The seth should make efforts to find out who deserves aid and provide it at the doorstep. This is actual charity; what they practice is just to show off.

Politicians spent billions on protests to topple their opponents without giving a thought about the miseries of the poor. By organising day long rallies, they deprive many daily wagers of their livelihood.

They block traffic on busy roads causing huge losses to the poor. They block ambulances without realising that this may cause the death of a person who could have been saved with timely treatment. We are in fact not a civilised society, particularly those who are educated. Protests are the democratic right, but without disruption of civil life as is done in most developed countries.

Society as a whole is responsible for the chaos the crisis we are facing. Poor are not responsible for it but the educated and moneyed elite are not affected by unrest or chaos.