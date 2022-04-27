Miftah meets global bond investors

KARACHI: Federal minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail met global bond investors

in London and briefed them about discussions

he had with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to complete 7th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, a press release said on Tuesday.

The meeting with investors was hosted by JP Morgan at its European Headquarters in London, where governor State Bank Baqir and Pakistan's high commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad were also present.

More than 30 investors in global debt markets, representing asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds from North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia attended the meeting.

The finance minister briefed investors on his discussions with the IMF in Washington DC last week, and on efforts to complete the 7th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

As per the press release, Ismail underlined need for prudent and responsible fiscal policy while supporting the poor and those hardest-hit by the rising global inflation.

He also affirmed to investors the government's desire to extend the program duration through June 2023 as a signal of Pakistan's commitment to reform.

The investors showed keen interest in investing in Pakistan, and appreciated steps taken by the government to ensure fiscal sustainability, the presser said.

Ismail thanked the management of JP Morgan on organising the investment conference in London, which is considered the heart of European financial market.