Govt nets Rs125.5bn via petrol levy in July-March

ISLAMABAD: Government’s petroleum levy collection dropped 66 percent to Rs125.5 billion during July-December 2021-22 against Rs369 billion collected in the same period last fiscal, as unfunded subsidies announced in Q3 took a toll on revenue generation.

The government had collected Rs425 billion through petroleum levy in the last fiscal year 2020-21. For budget 2021-22, the PTI-led government had envisaged

collection of Rs624 billion through petroleum levy, but it remained at Rs70 billion in the first half (July-December) period as the government slashed the rate of the levy.

Later, the government accepted the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and struck an agreement in January 2022 to jack up the petroleum levy to Rs30/liter for collecting Rs325 billion in accordance with the revised estimates of revenue collection.

However, soon after completion of the sixth review under the IMF agreement, the PTI-led government opted to freeze oil prices, and decided to keep petrol and diesel prices unchanged till June 2022.

Following the ouster of Imran Khan, the IMF has again demanded to remove the unfunded subsidies, which previously resulted in delaying the 7th review under the Fund’s Extended Fund Facility.

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s government had provided unfunded subsidies of Rs373 billion on fuel. The government did not even seek the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet for the subsidy.

Therefore, now the IMF has asked the newly elected government of Shehbaz Sharif to remove these subsidies, following which the prices of petrol and diesel would shoot up.

Currently, the present regime was trying to come up with a solution for the problem. The government would likely jack up the petroleum levy on POL products instead of general sales tax (GST), which would increase the prices in coming days and weeks.

Through Natural Gas Development Surcharge, the government collected Rs17.5 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year against collection of Rs17 billion in the same period of the last fiscal.

The government also collected Rs14 billion through Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) in the first nine months of this fiscal compared to Rs15 billion collected in the same period of the last fiscal.

Through royalty on oil/gas, the government netted revenue of Rs61.6 billion in 9MFY22 against Rs53 billion collected in the same period last fiscal.