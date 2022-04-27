Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, aided by lower dollar demand from importers and improved supplies, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 185.62 per dollar, 0.23 percent stronger than Monday’s close of 186.05.

The domestic currency ended higher at 186.80 to the dollar in the open market. It had finished at 187 in the previous session.

Dealers said the local unit continued gaining ground on some reduction in the dollar demand for import payments.

“Besides, normal import payments, we saw exporters sell dollars that increased supply of the greenback in the market,” said a currency dealer.

The rupee bounced back after reports came that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had agreed to extend the stalled loan programme by up to one year, increasing the loan size to $8 billion.

This news soothed the investor nerves and lent support to the domestic currency.

The Fund mission will visit Pakistan in May to resume discussions over policies for completing the seventh review.

The revival of the IMF programme is expected to help stabilise Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, and unlock funding from other international financial institutions.