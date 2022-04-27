Sindh to get Rescue 1122 with 200 fire engines, ambulances

Finalising the development portfolio for the financial year 2022-23, Sindh’s chief minister has decided to launch the Rescue 1122 service with a fleet of 200 fire engines and ambulances to meet any eventuality anywhere in the province.

“I want the local government department to prepare a project for procuring around 200 fire engines and ambulances, and get it approved at the earliest so that it can be launched in the next financial year,” said CM Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday.

The chief executive of the province presided over an important meeting at the CM House to finalise the proposals for the next Annual Development Programme (ADP) of his government for the financial year 2022-23.

‘Avoid fires’

Reviewing the development portfolio of the LG department, the CM directed LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to prepare a project to expand the scope of the Rescue 1122 service by giving them 200 fire engines and more ambulances so that they can respond to any fire emergency.

He said that to avoid fire incidents like the recent one in Dadu district’s Mehar, they will have to prepare a fleet of fire engines so that timely action can be taken in case of a fire emergency.

“These fire engines and ambulances will be put at the disposal of Rescue 1122 so that they can rush to the troubled spot in case of any untoward incident,” he said, adding that the parking place of the fire engines and ambulances will be decided in consultation with the district administration.

Briefing the CM, the LG minister said his department has launched 555 projects worth Rs25.5 billion, against which Rs16.972 billion has been released, while the utilisation of funds has been recorded at Rs11.844 billion.

The CM directed the LG department to focus on the completion of the ongoing development projects in the next financial year. “Next year we will focus on the completion of mega projects launched in Karachi.”

Road projects

Works & Services Minister Zia Abbas Shah and Secretary Imran Atta Soomro briefed the CM that they have a portfolio of 7,000 projects of Rs30 billion, against which Rs34.995 billion has been released, while so far Rs26.803 billion has been utilised. The CM directed the minister to plan for inaugurating completed road projects.

New schemes

The CM was told that the irrigation department has 222 projects worth Rs17 billion, against which Rs14.551 billion has been released, while Rs10.871 billion has been utilised.

The CM directed the department to prepare new schemes and submit proposals to the planning & development (P&D) department by May 10 so that they can be included in the next ADP. He said that completing the ongoing schemes and mega projects will be the focus of the next ADP.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, P&D Chairman Hassan Naqvi, CM’s Principal Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Finance Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, LG Secretary Najam Shah, CM’s Special Secretary Rahim Shaikh and P&D board member Fatah Tunio.