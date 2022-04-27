‘Sindh may launch separate income support card for minorities’

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanoo Mal alias Gianchand Essrani said on Tuesday the provincial government was considering issuing a dedicated Benazir Income Support Minorities Card to provide financial support to deserving people from minority communities.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘Promoting Interfaith Harmony in Sindh’, jointly organised by the Department of Minorities Affairs, Government of Sindh, and The Knowledge Forum at a hotel, he said the provincial government was already providing financial support and scholarship to students from minorities.

Representatives from religious minorities urged the provincial government to get passed the forced conversion bill from the Sindh Assembly, saying that cases were increasing in the interior of Sindh.

They deplored that the previous bill on forced conversions was sent back by the former governor to the Sindh Assembly. Since then, they said, the bill had not yet been presented in the house again. Essrani said the PPP leadership was giving a top priority to the solution of the minorities’ problems. He held out the assurance that the bill would be taken up and the PPP government would present it soon.

In his presentation, Pirphulal Satiyani said that according to 2017 Census only four per cent population of Pakistan belongs to other religious communities, including Hindus, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists, Ba’hais and Sikhs. He said the minorities were facing discrimination in every aspect of life, including bonded labour, economic exploitation, discrimination in jobs, poor implementation of a 50 per cent job quota and attacks on religious places.