10 dead in Polish mine accident

WARSAW: A total of 10 people were killed in an accident at the Zofiowka coal mine in southern Poland, an official said on Tuesday announcing the discovery of the bodies of the last missing miners.

Before dawn on Saturday, a violent tremor struck at a depth of 900 metres in the Zofiowka colliery, accompanied by a major methane leak. Of 52 miners near the site of the quake, only 42 were able to return to the surface unscathed.