Palestinian shot dead in West Bank raid

JERICHO, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed on Tuesday when Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in what the army called a "counter-terrorism" operation that sparked violent riots.
The deadly shooting was the latest in wave of bloodshed in the West Bank and Israel as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover overlapped this month. The Palestinian health ministry said 20-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat "succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head, at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp" near Jericho.
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday wielded his clemency powers for the first time, announcing pardons for...
BRUSSELS: Groups representing journalists around the world expressed concern on Tuesday that billionaire entrepreneur...
BEIJING: Beijing launched mass coronavirus testing on Tuesday for nearly all its 21 million residents, as fears grew...
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to fly to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, mending a rift...
WASHINGTON: The United States still believes a return to a nuclear deal is the best path with Iran, Secretary of State...
WARSAW: A total of 10 people were killed in an accident at the Zofiowka coal mine in southern Poland, an official said...
Comments