Human Rights Watch chief to step down

PARIS: Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth said on Tuesday he was stepping down after three-decades in which the New York-based NGO became a thorn in the side of authoritarian regimes and rights abusers globally.
Roth, who has led the organisation since 1993, will leave at the end of August, HRW said in a statement. "Nothing can last forever," he said in a video message. "It is time to pass the baton."
He expressed "great confidence" that his colleagues would continue to effectively defend human rights. "While I am leaving Human Rights Watch, I am not leaving our cause," he said. Under his leadership, HRW has grown from a small-scale campaign group into a global rights organisation that now employs over 500 staff across the globe.
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday wielded his clemency powers for the first time, announcing pardons for...
BRUSSELS: Groups representing journalists around the world expressed concern on Tuesday that billionaire entrepreneur...
BEIJING: Beijing launched mass coronavirus testing on Tuesday for nearly all its 21 million residents, as fears grew...
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to fly to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, mending a rift...
WASHINGTON: The United States still believes a return to a nuclear deal is the best path with Iran, Secretary of State...
WARSAW: A total of 10 people were killed in an accident at the Zofiowka coal mine in southern Poland, an official said...
Comments