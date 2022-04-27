Human Rights Watch chief to step down

PARIS: Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth said on Tuesday he was stepping down after three-decades in which the New York-based NGO became a thorn in the side of authoritarian regimes and rights abusers globally.

Roth, who has led the organisation since 1993, will leave at the end of August, HRW said in a statement. "Nothing can last forever," he said in a video message. "It is time to pass the baton."

He expressed "great confidence" that his colleagues would continue to effectively defend human rights. "While I am leaving Human Rights Watch, I am not leaving our cause," he said. Under his leadership, HRW has grown from a small-scale campaign group into a global rights organisation that now employs over 500 staff across the globe.