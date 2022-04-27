Mercury to go up, warns Met office

LAHORE:A very hot and dry day was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met officewarned that temperature will rise more in coming days.

They said day temperatures would likely to remain 06-08°C above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan while 05-07°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. They added that continental air was prevailing over the most parts of the country and hot and dry weather was expected in most parts while very hot in plain areas of the country. Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu where temperature reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 40.1°C and minimum was 23.6°C.