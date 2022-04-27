Mercury to go up, warns Met office

LAHORE:A very hot and dry day was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met officewarned that temperature will rise more in coming days.
They said day temperatures would likely to remain 06-08°C above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan while 05-07°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. They added that continental air was prevailing over the most parts of the country and hot and dry weather was expected in most parts while very hot in plain areas of the country. Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu where temperature reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 40.1°C and minimum was 23.6°C.
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has strongly condemned the demolition of mosques in India under state...
LAHORE:“All I need is a Tenor”, this dialogue highlights the main action of the annual English play at Forman...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives...
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry , Tourism Development Corporation Punjab and Commissioner’s Office...
LAHORE:Lahore University of Management Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad delivered a keynote address on...
LAHORE:Glowing tributes were paid on Monday to theatre icon Madeeha Gauhar on her 4th death anniversary at Ajoka...
Comments