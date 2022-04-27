Play staged at FCCU

LAHORE:“All I need is a Tenor”, this dialogue highlights the main action of the annual English play at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) Lahore.

According to a press release, “Lend Me a Tenor” is a hilarious comedy play written by Ken Ludwig. The play revolves around a world-famous Italian tenor who goes through hysterical situations once he arrives in a hotel to get fresh and then leaves for the concert. He is considered dead, he is declared a lunatic, his wife leaves him, his lookalike steals the show and all he does not get is the chance to sing in an opera concert. The FCCU Intermediate students came up with top-notch performances and entertained the audience. The amusing plot, witty dialogues, an impressive display of acting skills, and the grip over the pace made the play a must-watch. The play was attended by FCCU Rector, Dr Jonathan Addleton, Vice Rector College Dr Ivan Suneel Samuel, and many members of the FCCU community and others.