Eid gifts to be sent to families of all martyrs: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in line of duty to protect lives and property of citizens are the real heroes of the department. Punjab Police will not leave families of martyrs alone at any stage.

IG Punjab directed RPOs, DPOs to keep close contact with the families of martyrs and provide them all possible facilities. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Eid gifts should be provided to the families of martyrs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and senior officers should also visit houses of martyrs for expressing solidarity with them. On the direction of IG Punjab, DIG Welfare Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani has issued instructions to RPOs and DPOs to send Eid gifts to the families of martyrs in all the districts.