Five-day ‘Eid Shopping Festival’ from tomorrow

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) and Commissioner’s Office will organise ‘Eid Shopping Festival’ jointly from April 28 to May 2.

The LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir revealed the Eid Shopping Festival programme while addressing a press conference at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday. Senior Vice-President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman, Secretary TDCP Asadullah Faiz, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Ashraf Bhatti, Sohail Butt, Mian Zahid Jawed, representatives of district govt, traffic police and city markets also spoke on the occasion.

Briefing the media, Mian Nauman said that the prime objective of the LCCI-TDCP mega event is not only to help revive the trade and economic activities but also to highlight the soft image of the country.

He said that the event has been designed in a way that it would send a very positive signal to the world community. The LCCI President disclosed that the ‘Eid Shopping Festival’ encompasses a range of business and cultural activities including Shopping Rides, Discounts on Shopping in Anarkali, Liberty, Mall Road and other city markets, Special Gift Coupons, City Sighting at Night, Qawwali night and various other events. Commissioner Lahore thanked the business community for supporting such ideas. He said that this project would continue and more markets would be taken on board in future. Secretary TDCP Asadullah Faiz said that the TDCP is introducing new trends in the tourism and hospitality industry. He hoped that ‘Eid Shopping Festival’ would be a great success.