Varsities’ collaboration for education highlighted

LAHORE:Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad delivered a keynote address on “Cooperation and Exchange Between Universities in Hubei and South Asia in a Post-Epidemic era”, at the recently held 2022 Presidents” Forum of Hubei-South Asian Universities.

According to a press release, participating at the Forum were 27 universities from many South Asian countries, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, and Nepal.

Mr Yu Xuemin, Deputy Director-General of Hubei Provincial Department of Education, Prof He Weijun, Party Secretary of China Three Gorges University (CTGU), Mr Wang Junchang, CEO of Yunnan Nam Tabak Hydropower Development Co., Ltd., and Prof Huang Yingping, Vice-President of CTGU were also among the participants.

Dr Ahmad spoke about the lessons one can draw from Chinese advancements and successes. “As partners in China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Pakistan, we look to China’s Double First-Class University Plan to provide inspiration to create and develop world-class universities and disciplines in Pakistan. In our case, China has been a good teacher,” he shared. He elaborated that regional cooperation in high-impact sectors will play a key role. “The pandemic has made it clear that educational solutions must come through collaboration and through multidisciplinary expertise. Universities like LUMS are positioned to become more relevant and contribute more meaningfully to improve the human condition.”

HIV awareness: An exhibition to raise awareness about HIV and to dispel misconceptions about it was held at the National College of Arts (NCA) here on Tuesday. More than 30 students displayed their work in the exhibition which was jointly organised by NCA and Punjab AIDS Control Programme. Punjab AIDS Control Programme Project Director Dr Awais, who was the special guest at the exhibition, said that every year thousands of people get infected with HIV due to a lack of awareness. He added that we must hate the disease, not the patient. The disease is not spread by touching, talking, or sitting nearby. We can easily avoid this deadly disease by taking some precautionary measures. NCA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri in his message said that NCA always participated in social service campaigns and community service was our primary responsibility. The HIV awareness show was viewed and appreciated by a large number of NCA faculty, students and college staff.

Seminar on charity: Punjab University Library organised a seminar on "Ramazan and Almsgiving for the Sake of Allah". Speaking at the seminar PU Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre’s Director Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz highlighted the importance of charity. Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, President Punjab University Librarians Organisation Saif-ur-Rehman Atiq and others were present on the occasion.

Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani and Saif-ur-Rehman Atiq also spoke on the occasion. Assistant Professor Encyclopedia of Islam Dr Muhammad Aslam Hayat recited the Na'at and later prayers were offered for the stability of Pakistan.