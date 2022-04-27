Cop among three stabbed, injured

LAHORE:A man stabbed and injured a sub-inspector, his son and driver over a minor issue in the Millat Park area.

The suspect Khurram had exchanged harsh words with the victims near Yateem Khana. Afterwards, he attacked them with a knife leaving all three sub-inspector Latif, his driver Azam and Wajahat seriously injured. A Dolphin Squad after receiving an information on 15 reached the spot and arrested him.

SP Iqbal Town Asma Sherazi said that serious action according to law would be taken against the suspect. Man dies after falling into canal: A 23-year-old man died after falling into a canal near Thokar Chowk. Reportedly, the victim had accidently fallen into the canal and drowned. A rescue teams recovered his body. He has been identified as Javed Siddique and shifted to Lahore Jinnah Hospital (JHL).

WOMAN HIT TO DEATH: A woman died on road from Shahdara towards Begum Kot Chowk after a speeding bus hit her. Reportedly, the victim Perveen Bibi was crossing the road when a bus hit her. The victim died on the spot. A police team removed the body to morgue. Police arrested the bus driver Muhammad Ali, said SP Traffic Shahzad Khan.

FOUR HELD: Nawab Town Police arrested four suspects on charges of taking away a motorbike. The arrested suspects were identified as Amir, Ashraf, Danish and Asad. Police also recovered three bikes from their custody.

VEHICLE IMPOUNDED: A vehicle defaulter of 42 times e-challans were impounded by City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) from Mughalpura. It was released after the driver paid a fine of Rs20,600, said CTO Muntazir Mehdi.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a shop in auto market of Badami Bagh. The firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. Being a congested area, the incident led to traffic mess. Extra wardens were deployed and diversions set up by traffic police to manage the flow of traffic.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,004 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,063 were injured. Out of this, 632 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 431 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

State land worth Rs72m retrieved: In compliance with the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the administration has retrieved two kanal state land worth Rs72 million from squatters in the graveyard of Sattu Katla area of the provincial metropolis. A spokesman for the office of ombudsman Punjab said here on Tuesday that administrations concerned of Gujrat and Gujranwala sealed five illegal mini petrol pumps in Sarai Alamgir while shops involved in illegal decanting of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in Tattle Aali area of Gujranwala had been shut down along with confiscation of equipment.