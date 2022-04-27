Strict security outside EC office ensured: DIG

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan said that strict security measures to ensure law and order outside election commissioner office were taken. Around two SPs, DSPs, 11 SHOs, 30 upper subordinates and 600 police officials were deployed to maintain law and order. Khan said that every citizen was allowed to stage a protest. However, law will take its course if the protestors created law and order situation. PTI supporters had staged a protest outside the premises. Meanwhile, acting CCPO Shahzada Sultan ordered to tighten the security in the City in wake of a terrorist attack at a bus of Karachi University. He asked the field officers to tighten the security around educational institutes, shopping malls, important buildings, installations, bus terminals, goods transport and railway station.

PU results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department on Tuesday declared the results of different examinations. According to details, these exams included MSc Mathematics Part-II supplementary examination 2020 and annual examination 2021, BS Home Economics Part-II (first year) annual examination 2021 and Doctor of Pharmacy 2nd Prof Special annual examination 2021.