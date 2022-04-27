PU, UET tighten security for Chinese faculty members

LAHORE :After Karachi’s tragic incident in which three Chinese faculty members lost their lives, Punjab University administration has beefed up security around its international hostel housing Chinese teachers.

The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has also tighten security for its Chinese faculty members at the university’s China Desk.

On the other hand, PU administration has also called a meeting of police and law enforcement agencies on Wednesday (today) to review the security arrangements for around 20 Chinese faculty members at the university’s New Campus. Like Karachi University, PU also has a Confucius Institute where Chinese faculty teaches a number of Chinese language courses. Unlike PU, the UET has a China Desk under which two Chinese teachers are engaged in teaching language courses at the university. According to PU website, Confucius Institute is a non-profit public educational organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China whose aim is to promote Chinese language and culture, support local Chinese teaching internationally, and facilitate cultural exchanges.

Rescue 1122, boy scouts: Rescue 1122 has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) to improve emergency preparedness and response and establishment of socially responsible safer communities. Rescue DG signed the MoU with Chief Commissioner, PBSA, Sarfraz Qamar Daha here at National Headquarters PBSA Islamabad. According to the MoU, both the organisations shall support each other in terms of life-saving skills, camp management training, community development, and safety initiatives through Rescue Scouts. Rescue shall provide training opportunities to scouts in all districts and tehsils at their rescue stations, while PBSA will provide support to Rescue 1122 in term of camp management training, community development and other scouting activities. The PBSA shall provide opportunities to Rescue Scouts for national and international scouting programmes.

Furthermore, both the organisations shall jointly organise scout hikes and desert hikes in different regions of Pakistan with a prior understanding of case to case. They also agreed to exchange different training programmes for the management of emergencies and safety promotions. The central coordination regarding all activities shall be done through the focal person of both organisations.