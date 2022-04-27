Punjab crosses historic By ADP use of Rs400b

LAHORE:The Punjab government crossed the Rs400 billion mark for Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2021-22 utilisation on April 22.

This is the highest ever utilisation in the history of the province by this time of the financial year, a source in the Provincial Planning and Development Board informed The News. The record annual utilisation of ADP funds stands at Rs411 billion which was utilised in the financial year 2017-18. The P&D is aiming for a new record utilisation of Rs550 billion plus by June 30, 2022. When asked, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, said the six months projection framework for the second half of the financial year has helped considerably in this massive utilisation and tracking shall be done in accordance with this framework right down to the end of the financial year.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued its special cleanliness operations in all towns of the city here on Tuesday.

LWMC has conducted a special operation in Shalimar Town and lifted 650 tons of waste. Special operation was conducted in Shadbagh, Misri Shah, Neelam Cinema, China Scheme, Baghbanpura, Shalimar Chowk, Shelar, Aakhri Mint and adjoining streets. 906 sanitary workers, 43 mini dumpers and other machinery were used in the special cleaning operation in all the three shifts. CEO LWMC Rafia Haider stated that the department is lifting more than 6000 tons of waste on daily basis. She added that all town managers have also been instructed to ensure the presence of sanitary workers in the field as the best cleanliness arrangements can only be ensured with 100% attendance of field staff. CEO LWMC said that if the cleaning staff is not arriving in any area, citizens could dial 1139 or lodge a complaint on social media.

Wasa: Wasa Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer visited under construction Ichra Morr Sultan Ahmed Road disposal station here on Tuesday. Director Sohail Qadir Cheema briefed the MD on disposal station. DMD Engineering Muhammad Manan was present on the occasion. MD Muhammad Tanveer reviewed the construction work and quality of the disposal station. He directed for expediting the work of the disposal station. He ordered completion of disposal station work in the first week of June this year. Ichra Morr Sultan Ahmed Road disposal station will be activated in monsoon, he said and added that the residents of Sultan Ahmed Road, Zildar Road, Ichra Bazaar and Marble Market will benefit from this disposal station.

PFA: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed Emergency Prohibition Orders (EPO) on five confectionery units, penalised 55 eateries with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 74 food outlets during the ongoing anti-adulteration operation across Punjab.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams discarded a huge quantity of hazardous chemicals, 50kg of loose colours; 2,209kg of toffees and lollipops in a day-long operation. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that PFA has stopped the production of five food-manufacturing units by imposing emergency prohibition orders in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Sargodha. He said that PFA took action against them for using loose colours and chemicals in the preparation of toffees and candies.