Sharjeel demands NAB action against fake recruitment to NA Secretariat

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take action against fake recruitment to the National Assembly Secretariat.
In a statement, he said an investigation into Imran Khan's helicopter case should also be made public. “Besides, accountability should also be ensured in all PTI scandals, including BRT and Malam Jabba cases. Imran Khan will be held accountable for Toshakhana robbery,” he added.
The provincial minister said that Imran Khan could not hide behind false narrative as people of the country had seen the performance of U-turn champions and their deceptive real face. “We will not allow Imran Khan to divide the nation for his personal interest no matter how hard he tries,” he added.
The minister claimed the PTI would soon meet its end as it was not Tehreek-e-Insaf but Tehreek-e-Intishar (anarchy), which had been promoting indecency and abuse in the country since 2014.
