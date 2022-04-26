More people optimistic about economy now: survey

More people optimistic about economy now. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: The number of people who are optimistic about the country’s economic direction has improved after the formation of the new government, while the number of people who believe the country is on a wrong path collectively and politically, has dropped marginally.

According to a survey by the Pulse Consultant, 26pc people thought the country was heading to a wrong economic direction in January 2022, while now 33pc people are optimistic about the economy. In this way, the rate of people, who were pessimistic about the economy, has dropped by 14pc and reached 69pc.

The percentage of people who believed the country was heading to a wrong direction collectively has dropped to 64pc from 69. The number pf people who think the country’s political direction is wrong has come down to 65pc from 66pc. Over 1,816 respondents took part in the survey from April 12-16, covering all the provinces.