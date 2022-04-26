Ranjha warns PTI leaders of legal action for maligning institutions

ISLAMABAD: PMLN senior leader and MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha warned the PTI leaders of legal action for committing contempt of court and levelling baseless allegations against elected lawmakers and national institutions.

Addressing a press conference here Monday, he asked the PTI chairman and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri to apologise to the nation and elected lawmakers for telling lies about a foreign conspiracy allegedly hatched against Pakistan as the thorough probe into the matter found these claims baseless.

Imran Khan took the cover of a so-called foreign conspiracy and created chaos when he failed to survive the no-confidence motion, he said, adding that Qasim Suri A defamation notice will be served to Qasim Suri while the nation will launch a movement against all those who violated the constitution, he added. The PMLN leader said PTI chairman had been using delaying tactics to avoid ruling in the foreign funding case for the last eight years. PTI’s team of spokespersons started spitting venom against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other state institutions, he said.