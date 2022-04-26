Eight senior cops reshuffled

PESHAWAR: Eight senior police officers were transferred and posted in different districts of the province on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Irfan Tariq was posted as district police officer Mansehra, Irfanullah named DPO of Mardan, Sardar Ghyas Gul was posted as Assistant Inspector General Human Rights and Sajjad Khan posted as DPO of Abbottabad. Zahidullah Jan was posted AIG Establishment, Zahoor Babar AIG Merged Areas, Asif Bahader DPO of Hangu and Ikramullah posted DPO of Lower Dir.