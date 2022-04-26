SACM Sindh demands provision of drinking water

SUKKUR: The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights Surendar Valasai demanded the government to provide clean drinking water to Mithi town.

The SACM has requested Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to issue directives to the concerned officials to provide clean drinking water to Mithi town of Tharparkar.

Valasai said, “The residents of Mithi have been facing acute shortage of drinking water for the past several weeks, especially during the holy month of Ramazan.”

In a letter written to the chief minister Sindh on Monday, Thari PPP MPA Surendar Valasai said the water scarcity causing extreme anger among the residents of Mithi and the authorities should take immediate action for remedy. He, therefore, requested the Sindh CM to issue directives to the concerned authorities for judicious supply of water to all neighbourhoods.