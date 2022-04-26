NA seat restoration sought

HANGU: The elders of Orakzai tribal district on Monday staged a protest against the abolition of National Assembly seat after the new delimitation in the district.

Speaking at a press conference after the protest rally, the elders, including Malik Shakil, Malik Izzat Gul, Malik Amin, Malik Mastan Akbar and others said the government should restore the NA seat before the upcoming Eid or else they would launch a protest movement for their rights.

They said that they would boycott elections and launch a protest drive if the government did not conduct census and restore the NA slot in the district. The elders said that government had abolished about six NA seats across erstwhile Fata which, they said, was an injustice to the people of merged districts.

They said that Orakzai district had now been annexed with the NA constituency in Hangu district, which they termed an economic murder of the people of Orakzai.

The government, the elders added, should have provided more facilities after the merger of the erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but instead, it abolished the technocrat seat in Senate from the merged district and ended the quota system in education.

Explaining the situation, they said that the previous census was conducted when the people of Fata were displaced due to militancy and the subsequent military operations in tribal areas and a few people were present in the respective districts.

They asked the prime minister and chief election commissioner to conduct a census to furnish the exact statistics about the population living in Orakzai tribal district or else they would launch a protest drive.