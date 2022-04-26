NAB arrests Sindh govt deputy secretary

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi arrested of Sindh government's Deputy Secretary of Planning and Development Department (P&D) Amir Zia Isran on charges of embezzlement of billions of rupees by drawing against fake pension bills.

Abdul Ghani Soomro, Judge of Accountability Court, Karachi granted 12 days of physical remand of accused Amir Zia Isran to NAB Karachi with the direction to submit a report on the next hearing on May 6, 2022.

According to the NAB, Karachi accused Amir Zia Isran who is Deputy Secretary in Sindh P&D Department had secured the interim bail from Sindh High Court and instead of appearing before the Accountability Court as per the condition of bail bond, left for the US and was arrested on return by NAB Karachi.

On (Monday) April 25, 2022, accused Aamir Zia Isran was arrested on a warrant issued by Director General NAB, Karachi Najaf Qulli Mirza, and produced before Accountability Court by investigation Officer NAB Ghulam Abbas. The IO sought physical remand for interrogating the officer for embezzlement of billions of rupees drawn against fake pension bills. The investigation also involves other officials including the District Accounts office, Hyderabad Mushtaq Ahmed Shaikh and others charged with embezzlement of billions of rupees drawn against fake pension bills. At that time Amir Zia Isran was Deputy Secretary (Admi and Treasury) and in charge of dealing with Audit Reports in Finance Department. But he ignored and never undertook any action whenever the audit bills regarding pensions were presented to him, the NAB charge sheet says.