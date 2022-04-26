Pakistan determined to strengthen partnership with China: Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said Pakistan was determined to further strengthen the all weather strategic cooperative partnership with China. She was talking to Charge d’ Affairs of China Pang Chunxue here on Monday.

The Minister of State appreciated the sincere support of China for the progress and development of Pakistan.She said Pakistan was desirous of enhancing the speed of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). She welcomed the Chinese investment in the special economic zones under the CPEC.

Meanwhile, the Omani's Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi in a telephonic exchange congratulated MOS MOFA Hina Rabbani Khar on assuming office. The MOS Hina Rabbani Khar thanked Al Busaidi for felicitations. She underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to the cordial relations with Oman. The two ministers agreed to work closely to strengthen and diversify existing bilateral relations.