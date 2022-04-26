Importance of immunisation for children highlighted

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Health Department Punjab organised a panel discussion, first of the series of events to commemorate the World Immunisation Week 2022, here on Monday.

The pre-launch event was hosted by Expanded Programme on Immunisation in collaboration with Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) of Jang Group of Newspapers and with the support of Unicef Punjab.

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) Chairman Wasif Nagi moderated the panel discussion. The theme for World Immunisation Week 2022 is "Long Life for All, In pursuit of a long life well lived". The objective of commemorating the World Immunisation Week is for more people – and their communities – to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Addressing the panel, Additional Secretary Vertical Programmes Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Ms Maria Tariq emphasised the importance of routine immunisation in saving lives of children from vaccine-preventable diseases and living long healthy lives. She said it was provincial government’s utmost priority to vaccinate every child from birth to age 2 against 12 diseases.

Punjab’s vaccination statistics are quite encouraging. Still there is a lot to do to vaccinate uncovered children. Together with our partners, we are putting in all out efforts to reach left out population and encourage them to get their children vaccinated, she said. Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir Khan stressed that routine immunisation is a complex programme that requires active engagement of all stakeholders, government, donor agencies and civil society. Prominent people from all walks of life need to play their role in sensitising communities on the importance of routine immunisation and how vaccines save lives, he said. Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Awan informed the audience that the government is spending huge funds on procurement and storage of vaccines which are then given to children free of cost. A one-time vaccination in a private facility costs from Rs20 to Rs25 thousand, but the government is giving authentic and approved vaccine without any cost to children as long, healthy life is a right of every child, he said and thanked PSHD and DGHS leadership as well as partners for their contribution to improve vaccination in Punjab.

Director IRMNCH Dr Khalil Ahmed Sakhani, former DG Health Dr Zahid Pervaiz, chairman NITAG Professor Tariq Iqbal Bhutta, Health Specialist Unicef Punjab Dr Tahir Manzoor, Head of Office WHO Punjab Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, PMA president Dr Ashraf Nizami, Paediatrician Dr Abdul Waheed Rathore, Immunisation Officer UNICEF Punjab Dr Imran Ravji, Director Health Education DGHS Punjab Usman Ghani, cartoonist Javed Iqbal, DG Auqaf, Khateeb Jamia Masjid Data Darbar Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, President Pakistan Academy of Family Physician Dr Tariq, leading experts, physicians, members of civil society, labour unions, faith groups, officials from DGHS, Unicef and WHO and students participated in the event.