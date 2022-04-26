Suspect dies in gun accident

LAHORE: A suspected drug dealer reportedly died after a bullet fired accidentally in Muslim Town on Monday. Reportedly, the victim Faheem along with his accomplice Suleman had just returned after having food from a restaurant on a bike driven by Suleman. Suddenly, Suleman lost control of the bike and fell. Faheem was carrying a gun hiding under his belt. It suddenly fired a shot and Faheem received injury and was shifted to a hospital but could not survive. Police said that they recovered drugs and gun from Suleman's custody. The deceased Faheem was a history sheeter, police said. A case has been registered under section 322 (accidental murder) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

UNCLAIMED BODIES: Edhi Foundation on Monday arranged burial for six unclaimed bodies on Monday. The bodies were spotted from different parts of the city. A dead body was found from Batapur, second from Data Darbar, third from Mughalpura, fourth from Kahna, fifth from Ichhra and the last from Begum Kot. Edhi Foundation also arranged coffin and bath for the dead bodies also.