Prosecutors’ body formed on lynching case

LAHORE: In order to pursue the case of Priyantha Kumara in the High Court, the Punjab Prosecution Department has issued a notification for the constitution of a five-member prosecutor committee.

This was revealed in a meeting chaired by Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwar here on Monday. The committee is comprised of Additional Prosecutor General Khuram Khan, Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Rauf Wattoo, Deputy Prosecutor General Asmat Ullah Khan, Deputy Prosecutor General Asghar Ali and Deputy Prosecutor General Rai Akhtar Hussain.

Secretary Prosecutor Nadeem Sarwar has said that highly professional prosecutors were included in the committee which would apprise the secretary prosecution about the progress of the case on each hearing in the High Court.