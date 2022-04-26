Buzdar reviews law & order, uplift projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province.

Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home) and Planning and Development chairman were present. The chief minister directed the department concerned to ensure foolproof security of mosques, imambargahs and other places of worship along with indiscriminate action against criminals and protection of life and property of people. The chief minister was also briefed about progress on development schemes.

The meeting reviewed steps for providing relief to the masses, including the implementation of the Ramazan package. The chief minister directed to ensure the provision of eatables to buyers at affordable rates, adding that the benefits of the Ramazan package should reach the general public. No leniency in the provision of quality edible to consumers would be tolerated and the relief process will be continued with full vigour. The chief minister asked to ensure smooth execution of affairs in the government offices and reiterated that no leniency would be tolerated in the solution of public problems. Similarly, qualitative and timely completion of ongoing projects should be ensured and no compromise would be made on the standard of development projects, he concluded.

USAID delegation: Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Special Secretary Saleha Saeed met with the delegation of USAID here on Monday.

Major welfare initiatives carried out since 2009 in partnership with USAID were discussed in the meeting. The USAID delegation assured its support in health sector. Special Secretary Saleha Saeed appreciated help and cooperation of USAID during tough times of Covid-19.

She said, "We are proactively working on Level-2 Biosafety labs with valuable help of USAID. Covid Information Management System is another great initiative that we are working on in collaboration with USAID that will help us control the spread of COVID-19.” Data centre equipment has been installed and is completely functional, which will help speed up the digitisation process, which would be another great milestone in the field of health services. By June 2022 we will acquire 3 Mobile Level-2 Biosafety labs from USAID, she said.

Health Services DG Dr Haroon Jahangir, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Amjad, USAID Country Director Dr Muhammad Tariq and others were present in the meeting.