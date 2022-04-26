Turkish activist Kavala sentenced

Istanbul: A Turkish court on Monday sentenced leading intellectual and rights campaigner Osman Kavala to life in jail on highly controversial coup plot charges that had already seen him locked up without a conviction for more than four years.

The panel of three judges also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in jail each on charges of aiding the attempt to topple the government. The judgement is almost certain to attract a chorus of condemnation from Turkey’s main allies in the Nato defence alliance.