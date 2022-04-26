Paris cops kill two in car

Paris: Police in central Paris opened fire on a car that was hurtling towards them, killing two people inside, a police source told AFP, just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term.

The vehicle was driving on Paris’s oldest standing bridge, the Pont Neuf, shortly after midnight when it refused to stop at a police checkpoint. As it sped towards the officers, they opened fire, according to the same police source. Two of the vehicle’s occupants were killed and a third was injured, said the source.