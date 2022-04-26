Man arrested in London after four people found dead

Frankfurt: Pressure was growing Monday inside Germany’s Social Democratic Party to expel their former leader and...
Istanbul: A Turkish court on Monday sentenced leading intellectual and rights campaigner Osman Kavala to life in jail...
The Hague: Dutch prosecutors on Monday opened a criminal probe into sexual abuse allegations around the talent show...
Paris: Police in central Paris opened fire on a car that was hurtling towards them, killing two people inside, a...
Washington: Sometimes there are pretty valid reasons for leaving right after s.x. A team of Chinese scientists has...
Tokyo: A Japanese woman certified the world’s oldest person has died at the age of 119, local officials said on...
Comments