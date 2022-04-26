 
Tuesday April 26, 2022
World’s oldest person dies in Japan at 119

By AFP
April 26, 2022

Tokyo: A Japanese woman certified the world’s oldest person has died at the age of 119, local officials said on Monday. Kane Tanaka was born January 2, 1903, in the southwestern Fukuoka region of Japan, the same year the Wright brothers flew for the first time and Marie Curie became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Tanaka was in relatively good health until recently and lived at a nursing home, where she enjoyed board games, solving maths problems, soda and chocolate.

