Moscow claims it prevented ‘murder’ of journalist

Moscow: Moscow said Monday it had arrested members of a "neo-Nazi terrorist" group in Russia who allegedly planned to assassinate pro-Kremlin TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov on orders from Ukraine.

"The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation detained a group of members of the neo-Nazi terrorist organisation National Socialism/White Power, which is banned in Russia," Russia’s FSB security agency said in a statement carried by news agencies, adding that those arrested are Russian citizens.