Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near border

Moscow: Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian drones near the border overnight, a regional governor said on Monday. "Today at 4:15 am Russian air defence crews shot down two Ukrainian drones" in the Rylsky district on the border with Ukraine, Kursk region governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

"There are no casualties, injuries or damage. The situation is completely under control." Earlier on Monday, Russia’s emergency situations ministry said a large fuel depot was on fire in the town of Bryansk, around 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Rylsk.