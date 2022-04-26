N Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary

Seoul: North Korea kicked off a much-anticipated military parade on Monday, a South Korean military source said, commemorating its major army holiday with a show of strength.

The nuclear-armed country stages military parades to mark important holidays and events that feature thousands of goose-stepping troops followed by a cavalcade of armoured vehicles and tanks and culminating with the key missiles Pyongyang wants to display. Observers closely monitor these events for clues on North Korea’s latest weapons development.

Monday’s parade to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army began at around 10 pm local time (1300 GMT) at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, the source said. It was widely expected to showcase the North’s most sophisticated weaponry including the "monster" Hwasong-17 ICBM as well as hypersonic and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.