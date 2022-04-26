Thai court jails speeding cop

Bangkok: A Thai court on Monday jailed a policeman who ran over and killed a pedestrian on a street crossing in the capital Bangkok, a case that caused outrage over the country’s appalling road safety record. Off-duty police sergeant Norawit Buadok ran down Waralak Supawatjariyakul with his motorbike at high speed as she was crossing the road in front of the hospital where she worked as an eye doctor in January.
