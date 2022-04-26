Three endangered tigers killed in Indonesia

Banda Aceh, Indonesia: Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers were found dead in western Indonesia on Monday after being ensnared by traps, police said, dealing another blow to the species’ rapidly declining population.
Rampant deforestation has reduced the tigers’ natural habitat and increasing conflict with humans has left only several hundred of the endangered species remaining in the wild, according to estimates.
