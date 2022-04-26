 
Tuesday April 26, 2022
Three endangered tigers killed in Indonesia

By AFP
April 26, 2022

Banda Aceh, Indonesia: Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers were found dead in western Indonesia on Monday after being ensnared by traps, police said, dealing another blow to the species’ rapidly declining population.

Rampant deforestation has reduced the tigers’ natural habitat and increasing conflict with humans has left only several hundred of the endangered species remaining in the wild, according to estimates.

