ICC prosecutor to join EU team probing crimes in Ukraine

The Hague: The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor will join an EU investigations team to probe possible international crimes committed in Ukraine, the EU’s judicial cooperation agency said on Monday.
It will be the first time the Hague-based ICC -- set up in 2002 as an independent tribunal to probe the world’s worst crimes -- will take part in a joint investigation with other countries. "The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague will become a participant in the joint investigation team (JIT) on alleged core international crimes committed in Ukraine," Eurojust said in a statement.
Chief prosecutor Karim Khan has signed an agreement with prosecutors general of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine to take part in a joint investigative team to look into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed since Russia’s invasion on February 24.
