CITY PULSE

Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond

The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

My Karachi Exhibition

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.

Reflections of Surroundings

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

New works by Munawar Ali Syed

The Sanat Initiative will be showcasing new artworks by Munawar Ali Syed in a solo show. As a multidisciplinary artist, his work is a response to the proliferation of mass media, propaganda and our self-absorbed attitudes to life. Themes of identity, diaspora, pop culture, hierarchy and social stigma are evident in his works. The exhibition will start on May 10. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.