TikTok gang member arrested

The District South police have announced the arrest of a TikToker on charges that he and his accomplices have made a gang of “mischievous boys” and are involved in altercations with a rival group.

They said on Monday that a few days ago a video had gone viral on social media in which people could be seen commenting that armed bandits were robbing citizens in the form of a gang on the main thoroughfare from Qayyumabad towards Defence.

They said Karachi Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice of the video and ordered the District South SSP and Darakhshan Subdivision DSP to immediately look into the matter and catch the culprits involved.

During the course of investigation, ASP Rana Dilawar of the Darakhshan Subdivision prepared a preliminary report that said it was not a matter of looting but of a quarrel between two groups and the boys seen in the video were TikTokers. The report said “the mischievous boys” also indulged in motorbike-racing and one-wheeling.

ASP Dilawar said the boys were inspired by movies and influenced by the villain and Don film cast. He added that both group members belonged to Qayyumabad and Shereen Jinnah Colony.

The official said that eight days ago the groups had a quarrel at Dou Darya and the Qayyumabad gang made a program for taking revenge. As soon as the Shireen Jinnah gang came, the opposition group attacked them, the ASP said and added that gang leader Attaullah suggested snatching the key, a cap and mobile phones, and a video of the altercation went viral on social media.

Police officials said the main suspect, Kali, had been arrested with the help of the video. A case has been registered against the suspect on behalf of the state and an investigation is underway.

Trader’s house burgled

Robbers looted a house of a spare parts’ trader in Manzoor Colony on Monday.

According to Baloch Colony police, the complainant said a group of six men barged into his house and held the family members hostage at gunpoint. The robbers took away Rs6.8 million in cash, 50 tolas of gold and weapons from a cupboard. The police have registered case and are investigating. CCTV footage of the robbery have gone viral on social media, showing how the house was burgled.