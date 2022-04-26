Clash outside Malir Press Club leaves six injured

A clash during a protest that was held by the Sindh Taraqqi Pasand Party (STPP) outside the Malir Press Club on Monday left six people injured. Police said that STPP workers were holding a protest outside the Malir Press Club when a clash broke out between them and some passers-by.

Officials said some people on two motorbikes were passing through the area when they clashed with the protesters over unknown reasons, adding that the motorcyclists later called in more of their companions, who then attacked the protesters.

Sticks were used by both parties during the clash, while some unidentified persons also resorted to indiscriminate firing. Half a dozen people were also injured and taken to nearby private hospitals. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the site of the clash and controlled the situation. A case has been registered, while further investigation is underway.

The Sindh Journalists Council slammed the firing incident outside the Malir Press Club, and said that the straight firing outside the press club is an open case of terrorism. The council also claimed that STPP workers were injured because of the firing.